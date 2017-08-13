Idris Elba gets a ''hard time'' from his daughter.

The 44-year-old actor - who has Isan, 15, with ex-wife Kim Norgaard and Winston, three, with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth - is close to his eldest child, but admits it can be tough dealing with a teenager and they often clash.

He said: ''It can be [a struggle]. I love Issy dearly but she's a teenager and sometimes she gives me a hard time.

''The problem is that when your daughter gets older you're no longer a star in their eyes.''

However, the 'Dark Tower' star insists he is a ''very doting'' father and loves spending time with his kids.

Asked about life with a young son, he said: ''I'm a very doting father. I don't always get time to spend that much time with my children because I'm working so much.

''But when I'm at home I love being with him and he's a really good boy.''

The 'Luther' actor admits he is ''shocked'' by how much success he's enjoyed in his acting career because he really struggled to make it before landing his breakthrough role as Russell 'Stringer' Bell in 'The Wire' in 2002.

He told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I'm still shocked by how I've managed to reach these great heights after 25 years of hard work and a lot of struggles.

''I still remember the bad times having to sleep in a van in New York, going to auditions in the morning and earning money DJing at night.

''It was tough to get any decent work because no one liked my accent [in the States].''

While he loves his acting career, music will always be Idris' ''first love'' and he still enjoys DJing.

He said: ''I love music - it's my first love.

''I used to do a lot of weddings in London. I enjoy playing in front of big audiences and in clubs and going to places like Ibiza.

''I love to see the crowd get wild and I love the way I'm able to express my creativity through music.''