Idris Elba admits he gets a ''hard time'' sometimes from his teenage daughter.
Idris Elba gets a ''hard time'' from his daughter.
The 44-year-old actor - who has Isan, 15, with ex-wife Kim Norgaard and Winston, three, with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth - is close to his eldest child, but admits it can be tough dealing with a teenager and they often clash.
He said: ''It can be [a struggle]. I love Issy dearly but she's a teenager and sometimes she gives me a hard time.
''The problem is that when your daughter gets older you're no longer a star in their eyes.''
However, the 'Dark Tower' star insists he is a ''very doting'' father and loves spending time with his kids.
Asked about life with a young son, he said: ''I'm a very doting father. I don't always get time to spend that much time with my children because I'm working so much.
''But when I'm at home I love being with him and he's a really good boy.''
The 'Luther' actor admits he is ''shocked'' by how much success he's enjoyed in his acting career because he really struggled to make it before landing his breakthrough role as Russell 'Stringer' Bell in 'The Wire' in 2002.
He told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I'm still shocked by how I've managed to reach these great heights after 25 years of hard work and a lot of struggles.
''I still remember the bad times having to sleep in a van in New York, going to auditions in the morning and earning money DJing at night.
''It was tough to get any decent work because no one liked my accent [in the States].''
While he loves his acting career, music will always be Idris' ''first love'' and he still enjoys DJing.
He said: ''I love music - it's my first love.
''I used to do a lot of weddings in London. I enjoy playing in front of big audiences and in clubs and going to places like Ibiza.
''I love to see the crowd get wild and I love the way I'm able to express my creativity through music.''
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
The actor says that bringing the hero to the streaming service has never been "an option".
The actor was so stunned by the Broadway show that he just had to see it again.
Could Hasselhoff's popular former franchise make its way back into the spotlight?
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...