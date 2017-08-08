Idris Elba finds it hard to switch off even when he is on holiday or away from work.
Idris Elba finds it hard to switch off.
The 'Dark Tower' star admits it is difficult for him to ''sit still'' and he says he is always working, no matter what time it is or where in the world he is.
He said: ''It's really hard for me to sit still. Tomorrow I might have nothing to do, but I'll go, 'Now is a good day to write a song.'
''We view it as wrong if human beings can't turn their brain off, but when you've got a brain like mine - one thing that's always building and grasping - to ask it to turn off is odd. For me it feels weird. Even on holiday, I would probably get my computer out and write.''
And the 44-year-old actor admits his body and brain thinks he is a lot ''younger'' than he actually is.
He added to the September issue of The Red Bulletin magazine: ''I had a year to train and mentally face up to all sorts of problems that were in the way - injury and whatnot. He perhaps didn't train as hard as the odds were in his favour from the outset. Perhaps he thought I'd be an easier fighter. But I knew that this was one fight where I could get hurt, and I was dedicated to not letting that happen.
''People asked me, 'Was it [kickboxing] a sort of midlife crisis thing?' To some degree, probably. I've got a body and a brain that think that I'm younger than I am; age is just a number. So I felt it would be interesting to challenge my body again. When I really put my mind to it, no one was going to put me down.''
The full interview is available in the September issue of The Red Bulletin.
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...