Idris Elba has been branded a ''superhero'' by the Epilepsy Society after he helped a woman who had a seizure at one of his plays earlier this month.
Idris Elba has been branded a ''superhero'' for helping a woman who had a seizure at one of his plays.
The 46-year-old actor has been praised by the Epilepsy Society after he stayed with a woman who was suffering a fit at his show in Manchester earlier this month, until paramedics arrived to take over the woman's care.
Clare Pelham, Chief Executive of the Epilepsy Society, said: ''Idris put the health and well being of Amanda before his performance and was exemplary in prioritising her safety. We do not know whether Idris has any previous experience of how to deal with a seizure but his actions showed that he was certainly confident in coming to the assistance of Amanda ... Idris's quick thinking shows how a little knowledge and consideration can make a huge difference to anyone having a seizure. None of us know when we might need to rely on others for help in a health crisis. We all owe it to each other to ensure we have basic first aid techniques to help people in the event of an emergency such as a seizure. Well done Idris. And thank you. You really are a #seizuresavvy superhero.''
Amanda Billington, the woman who suffered the seizure, had previously issued her thanks to Idris for making sure she was safe.
She said: ''I would love to thank him personally, but doubt I will cross paths with him, he's very famous.''
Manchester International Festival's artistic director, John McGrath, added: ''She was right next to Idris in the audience so he was there trying to help out and make sure that paramedic support workers got to her. I believe that the lady is now well and fine but it was certainly helpful that Idris was there to help out with that.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...