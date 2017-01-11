Idris Elba is offering his fans the chance to go on a dinner date with him on Valentine's Day (14.02.17) to raise money for the charity W.E. Can Lead.
Idris Elba is auctioning off a date with him for Valentine's Day (14.02.17) for charity.
The 'Luther' hunk has teamed up with Omaze - who raise funds for non-profit organisations through online auctions - to offer one lucky fan the chance to get to know him better on a dinner date by simply donating money through the site for the charity W.E. Can Lead, which helps educate schoolgirls in Sierra Leone.
And Idris, 44, has quipped that he is willing to give them ''whatever they want'' for afters.
In a tongue-in-cheek video promoting the auction posted on his Facebook page, Idris gives some insight into what could be in store on the night.
He says: ''That's right, love. Just you and me. No one else around. Just us. Now, we'll get things started off with cocktails or perhaps champagne. And once we're feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires: Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu. That's an African dish ... And for dessert, you can have whatever you want and I mean, whatever you want.''
Fans of Idris can sign up to donate for a chance to date the Hollywood heartthrob by visiting omaze.com/idris.
The 'Star Trek Beyond' actor is not shy of entertaining the ladies and has been linked with some of the world's most beautiful women, such as supermodel Jourdan Dunn who he left an MTV European Music Awards after-party with ''hand-in-hand'' in November.
Idris has two-year-old son Winston with his ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth and has been married twice before to Sonya Nicole Hamlin and Hanne 'Kim' Norgaard, with whom he has 14-year-old daughter Isan.
