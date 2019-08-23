Idris Elba and James Corden make an appearance on Taylor Swift's song 'London Boy' on her new LP 'Lover'.

The 46-year-old actor-and-DJ and 'The Late Late Show' host star alongside the US pop superstar in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic stage musical 'Cats' - and the pair can now also add making a cameo in a Taylor song to their resumes.

At the beginning of the track, 'Luther' star Idris says: ''We can go driving in on my scooter just around London'', whilst James replies: ''Oh!''

'London Boy' is a love letter to the the 29-year-old singer's British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor sings: ''So I guess/ The rumours are true/ You know I love a London boy.''

Idris and James' parts were sampled from a 2017 interview Idris did with James on his US show.

'Thor' star Idris is asked how he would spend a Valentine's Day date to raise $750,000 for charity when he suggests to James and guest Jessica Lange that he'd take them out for a ride.

James' full response is: ''Oh I'd love a ride on your scooter. And I don't even mean that the way it sounds. I'd feel so safe.''

The song also sees the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker pay homage to her favourite places in the British capital, where she hangs out with her 'Mary Queen of Scots' actor boyfriend and his pals.

Taylor sings about enjoying ''walking Camden Market in the afternoon'', going to Highgate where she, ''met all of his best mates'', nights out in Brixton, afternoons in Shoreditch, wanting to visit Hackney - where Idris is from - and being on Bond Street and ''walking through Soho''.

The 'Bad Blood' hitmaker previously filmed at a kebab shop and The Bull & Gate pub in Kentish Town in north London for her music video for 'End Game' from her previous LP, 2017's 'Reputation'.