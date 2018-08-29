Idris Elba doesn't know what the ''MCU'' is.

The 45-year-old actor has starred in the 'Thor' and 'Avengers' movies, but he still doesn't understand the meaning of the abbreviation, which stands for Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During an interview with Yahoo, Idris was asked a question about the ''MCU'' and he admitted to having never heard the term, adding that he thought it concerned an English soccer team.

After the meaning of the abbreviation was explained to him, Idris said: ''Oh right, I have never heard that before! I thought it was Manchester United ... but don't worry about it.''

Idris' confession comes shortly after he claimed that the world isn't ready for the first black James Bond.

The London-born actor has been heavily linked to the coveted role - currently played by Daniel Craig - and although he is interested in playing 007, he doesn't think cinemagoers around the world want to see a black man play the character.

He said: ''I think in England we have reached that stage [of having a black James Bond] because culturally we're sort of a lot more diverse but the rest of the world is not like that and I think there is a real sort of stigma. It's like, 'Oh he's black, can he do it because he's black?'''

Idris also rejected claims that people would be more accommodating to the change because of recent historical moments, like Barack Obama becoming America's first black president.

He explained: ''Obama can be president because he's a very smart man and I'm sure he had same feelings like, 'Well. I'm not the first black president, I'm Obama. I'm the first Obama.'

''So for me, you know, I don't like to make a big deal of it, the point is that it's a great rumour. If it was to ever happen, I think it would be the will of a nation.''