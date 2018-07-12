DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is happy to embrace Idris Elba's ''sexiness''.

The 46-year-old actor is set to star alongside Idris, 45, in the next movie in the money-spinning 'Fast and Furious' franchise, and Dwayne has insisted he won't be intimidated by the prospect of appearing on screen alongside another of Hollywood's best known sex symbols.

He quipped: ''You got to embrace the sexiness. I am the sexiest man alive - it just is not a competition.''

Dwayne and Idris are both set to star in the much-anticipated 'Fast and Furious' spin-off 'Hobbs And Shaw', in which Idris will play the part of a villain.

And the wrestler-turned-actor has revealed that his approach to the film will be pretty straightforward.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''We are just two sexy dudes coming on set and then we kick the s**t out of each other.''

Meanwhile, Dwayne recently revealed his daughter wants to be a WWE wrestler.

The world-famous star - who switched from professional wrestling to the movie business in 2002 - explained that his 16-year-old daughter Simone has told him of her ambition to follow in his footsteps and make a name for herself in the ring.

Dwayne - who also has daughters Jasmine, two, and two-month-old Tiana - said: ''Simone is working so hard, and her work has already started. She wants to be a WWE wrestler.

''I love that idea and I think ... We had this big conversation. She came with me to Hong Kong and Beijing and I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.' Wrestling was good to me. I started my career in Madison Square Garden, so bring it on. She's going to be a champ.''