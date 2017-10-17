Idlewild have announced two Christmas shows to mark the 15th anniversary of their hit album 'The Remote Part'.

The Scottish rockers will play the record - their third studio album, which hit number three in the UK charts - in full at two concerts in their home nation at Glasgow's O2 ABC on December 19 and 20.

In a statement on Facebook, the group wrote: ''On December 19th & 20th we'll be getting festive and celebrating the 15th anniversary of our album 'The Remote Part' by playing through it all (and other favourites) at the wonderful O2 ABC Glasgow. (sic)''

The band - made up of Roddy Woomble, Rod Jones, Colin Newton, Luciano Rossi and Andrew Mitchell - also confirmed they will set about working on their eighth studio album, a follow up to 2015's 'Everything Ever Written', after the pair of concerts.

They added: ''Then we'll be getting back to work on finishing recording the new Idlewild album!

''Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 9am, but members of our mailing list can access an exclusive pre-sale from 9am this Wednesday. (sic)''

'The Remote Part' spawned four singles, including catchy tune 'You Held the World in Your Arms', which appeared on the soundtrack to popular video game 'FIFA 2003' and was their only top 10 UK hit.

Last month, Roddy released solo album 'The Deluder', and admitted at the time it didn't mean the end of Idlewild.

He said: ''I just came out with quite a lot of songs last year. Idlewild will definitely make another record, there's no doubt about that - it just depends when. For the time being I found that I had all of these songs that just sit together and that I could do a good job of them on my own.''