Idles say winning a BRIT Award would be ''meaningless''.

The British pop punk group - comprised of Joe Talbot, Adam Devonshire, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan and Jon Beavis - are grateful for being nominated for British Breakthrough Act alongside Mabel, Tom Walker, Jorja Smith and Ella Mai at tonight's ceremony (20.02.19), but they say it won't make a difference to their career in the long-run.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, frontman Joe said: ''For our hard work to be appreciated feels great.

''But we're not better than anyone else and we don't think that.

''We're not going to turn it down but it's not on our radar. We'd be the same band before or after a Brit Award, it's meaningless.

''Being nominated is not meaningless. Us being part of the conversation, that's the important bit.''

Despite their latest record 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' reaching number five in the Official UK Chart, Joe has admitted they feel like a ''drop in the ocean'' compared to some of the pop acts who are nominated alongside them.

He said: ''It makes sense in one way because we were number five in the album chart.

''On the other side it doesn't feel right.

''Compared to the sales and money behind many pop acts... we're a drop in the ocean.''

Guitarist Mark says the fact they have received a nod could mean that the awards show is starting to branch out to recognise other genres.

He said: ''They didn't need to give us this opportunity - it's an amazing thing that's happened.''

Joe agrees with his bandmate and thinks it's great that grime stars such as Stormzy are starting to be represented, as it opens the door for other alternative acts to be given the same pedastal as the pop stars dominating the charts.

He added: ''When you've got some very similar pop music everywhere and not much choice for kids I think it's important for them to see another side of things.

''Whether it be grime, punk or hardcore - there are a million things out there that are great and interesting.

''It's good for people to just see that.

''However they get hold of it ... we hope we can stick our foot in the door and open a conversation.''