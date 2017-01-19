Idina Menzel's son ''hates'' 'Frozen'.

The 45-year-old actress-and-singer voiced Elsa in the hit 2013 Disney film and performed the film's unforgettable track 'Let It Go' but her

seven-year-old child Walker has only ever watched the animation twice in his life, but he already dislikes everything about it because its ''princessy''.

Speaking about the animated movie to Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show...' on Wednesday (18.01.17), she said: ''He's seen it maybe twice, he hates it. It's princessy and it's mommy singing so it means that she has to work and go sing the stupid song, and it takes me away from him.''

However, Idina - who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Let It Go' in 2014 - has admitted Walker does use the fact his mum was in 'Frozen' to woo the girls.

The brunette beauty - who has Walker with her ex-husband Taye Diggs - shared: ''The only time he really liked was when I was volunteering at his kindergarten class last year and we were doing arts and crafts. He started talking to one of the little girls and the girl was looking at me so he goes, 'Do you want my mom's autograph, she's Elsa.' That's like his game, he's got game.''