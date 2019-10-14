Idina Menzel is in talks to play the evil stepmother in the new 'Cinderella' film.

The 'Frozen' star is wanted to portray Evelyn, who is cruel to her stepdaughter, in Sony's musical adaption of the folk tale.

Camilla Cabello will star as Cinderella, while the Fairy Godmother will be played by 'Pose' star Billy Porter.

The film is based on an idea by James Corden, who is producing alongside Leo Pearlman under his Fulwell 73 banner. It will be written and directed by 'Pitch Perfect' producer Kay Cannon.

Idina, 48, famously voiced Queen Elsa in 'Frozen' and has also starred in Broadway shows 'Wicked' and 'Rent.' She won a 'Tony' award in 2004 for her performance in 'Wicked.'

'Havana' hitmaker Camilla's performance as Cinderella will be her first film role and she can't wait to take on the iconic role as she is such a big fan of the Disney's movies about the character.

The former Fifth Harmony member previously said: ''I'm so excited about it. It's going to be really cool ... I'm super pumped about it. I mean I just want to be a Disney Princess so bad, more than I want anything.''

And the 22-year-old pop superstar isn't worried about stepping into Cinderella's glass slippers because she wears ''uncomfortable shoes every day''.

She said: ''Well here's the thing, I wear uncomfortable shoes every day, it might as well be a glass one and I might as well be a Disney princess.''

Emmy Award winner Billy, 50, confirmed that he is part of the cast during a Q&A session at the New Yorker Festival.

He said: ''I have a couple of movies that I'm working on. I'm gonna be playing the fairy godmother in the new 'Cinderella' movie with Camila Cabello.''

The film is set to be released in 2021, with production due to begin next year.