'Frozen' stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell will be honoured with Walk of Fame stars in a double ceremony
Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell will both receive a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The two 'Frozen' stars - who play sisters Queen Elsa and Princess Anna respectively in the Disney franchise - will be honoured on November 19 in a double ceremony, the day before the release of the highly-anticipated 'Frozen 2' movie.
Variety first reported the news on Twitter, writing: ''Exclusive: Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel to be honored with double Walk of Fame star ceremony on Nov. 19 @walkoffamestar @wofstargirl''
To which Idina - who also performed the hit single 'Let It Go' from the soundtrack to the first movie - replied: ''This is surreal. Overwhelmed with gratitude. #WalkOfFame.''
The 48-year-old actress won an Academy Award and a Grammy for 'Let It Go', making Idina the first Tony award-winning actress to reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it reached number five.
Meanwhile, Kristen revealed the sequel to the 2013 film has been a long wait because the studio wanted the story to be right.
The 39-year-old actress told Collider.com: ''The reason they didn't green light it so quickly is because nobody knew what it was gonna be.
''Nobody wanted it to be Episode 2 of Frozen, where Anna lost her shoes. No. It was about, what are the emotional undercurrents where we can show growth and character development in these people? What are we saying?''
''It's not just about providing a problem and have and end of a second act, and then a third act. It's a beautiful story, and I think it says something pretty powerful. I'm glad that they took the time that they did because I think it's really good. And it's definitely a different 'Frozen'. It's a more developed 'Frozen'.''
