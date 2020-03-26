'Frozen II' has landed the second biggest digital debut ever on the Official Film Chart.

The computer-animated musical fantasy film was downloaded 218,700 times in its first week, meaning it was behind 'Avengers: Endgame', which had 335,400 downloads in August 2019.

According to the UK chart's website, Frozen nudged passed 'Avengers: Infinity War' in the all-time Official Film Chart debut downloads table.

The superhero movie was downloaded 214,300 times in its first week, putting it in third.

The UK is effectively on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the government urging people to stay indoors unless they have to buy food supplies, exercise, or take on essential work.

The 'Frozen' sequel sees Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel reprise their roles as siblings Anna and Elsa respectively, and Idina recently admitted she thinks 'Frozen II' is better than the first film.

She said: ''I would just go on the record saying I think this film is better than the first. I do, I love it, you know?''

Idina, 48, also revealed she prefers the sequel's biggest song 'Into The Unknown' over the famous 'Let It Go'.

She explained: ''I love Let It Go, obviously; it's one of the great gifts of my life to have this song and this character in my life and what it represents and how it's allowed me to connect with audiences all over the world. It's changed my life.

''But I actually really enjoy - except for the really high note that's going to give me problems on a day where I have a cold - I've loved singing Into The Unknown. It makes me wanna cry, it gives me goosebumps when I listen to the underscore of it, the rolling bassline and the rhythm of everything. I just love it.''