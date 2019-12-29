New figures have confirmed that 'Frozen 2' has already surpassed the original's box office earnings.
'Frozen 2' has already surpassed the original's US box-office earnings.
The computer-animated movie was released earlier this year, following on from the money-spinning original, and new figures have confirmed that the new film has surpassed the 2013 movie at the box office.
The original 'Frozen' made $400.7 million at the box office in the US, whilst 'Frozen 2' has already gone past the $400 million mark at the box office.
The film has, in fact, become the seventh highest-grossing animated film of all time, with Disney predicting that it will soon enter the top five on the all-time list.
And, on a global scale, 'Frozen 2' has also proven to be a significant success, making as much as $1.16 billion in total.
Meanwhile, Idina Menzel recently admitted she would be ''happy'' to make multiple 'Frozen' films.
The Hollywood star voices Queen Elsa in the much-loved Disney franchise and Idina revealed that she wants to be involved in further films.
She said: ''I can see a 'Frozen 3'. I can see a' Frozen 3', '4', and '5' - it's whether they want to make them. I'm happy to be involved.''
Idina also revealed that she would be prepared to star in a third film at the European premiere of 'Frozen 2'.
When asked if she would star in a third film, Idina exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Of course.''
