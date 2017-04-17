Ice T enjoys ''jungle sex''.

The 59-year-old rapper-and-actor - who has daughter LeTesha, 41, and son Ice, 24, from past relationships, and daughter Chanel, 16 months, with wife Coco Austin - believes the key to truly great lovemaking in a relationship is to ''accommodate'' one another's ''kinks'' in order to take things to ''another level''.

He explained: ''There's regular sex and then there's jungle sex. You can be with your wife and just roll over on it. That's just sex sex.

''Jungle sex is when you know what it is that gets you turned on and you build up to it.

''You're taking foreplay a step further. Your girl might want you to put on some motherf***ing oil and figure skates for her. 'What the f**k?' Just put it on and I will f**k the s**t out of you.'

''If you're willing to accommodate the other one's kinks, you're gonna take that sex to another level. So that's jungle sex.''

Ice thinks people would be surprised if they visited his home because of the ''spa''-like atmosphere and ambience.

He told Q magazine: ''I like Phil Collins, I like Sade, I like Enigma.

''You come to my house, you think you're in a spa. All this ambient music playing. I got aquariums and water features and s**t. That's smooth.

''You're gonna have sex with your girl, you're not gonna put on 'Fight the Power'. That's not gonna work. Or maybe it will if you're gonna have jungle sex, I don't know.''