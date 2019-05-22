Ice-T ''almost shot'' an Amazon delivery driver he mistook for an intruder.

The 61-year-old actor-and-rapper was ready to reach for his gun to take out a guy ''creeping up to my crib'' and he has suggested that the internet shopping giant should look at making their employees wear a uniform to make it easier for customers to identify them.

Taking to Twitter to recall the experience, the 'Gangsta Rap' rhymer - who is married to Coco Austin - wrote: ''Message to Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries ... Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it ... I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night... Just saying. (sic)''

A fan responded to the 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star to ask if the worker was wearing a uniform, and Ice-T quickly clarified: ''No. They don't wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin' ... I ain't mad at them. Just saying. That s**t ain't safe.''

The story caught the eye of Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service Dave Clark, who played down the drama and said more ''innovations'' are on the way in terms of delivery.

He joked: ''Just sayin... thanks for the suggestion. We MF'ing love you and our drivers.

''Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map.''

It's not the first time Ice-T has caused a stir on social media, although it was a less serious topic last year when he sent fans into a frenzy by admitting he's never eaten a bagel or had a cup of coffee.

He said at the time: ''White people ... Don't lose your Fn minds because I've never eaten a Bagle ... Take it easy.... lol I've never drank a cup of Coffee either... Go CRAZY!!! (sic)''