Rapper and actor Ice Cube is adding sports mogul to his impressive resume after quietly making plans to launch a U.S. summer basketball league.
The former N.w.a. star, who is a fervent Los Angeles Lakers fans, has teamed up with a few former NBA players to start up a travelling league called BIG3.
According to The Fader, the eight-team league will feature a handful of retired players, with basketball great Gary Payton among the coaches.
Cube's business partner Jeff Kwatinetz, who is the deputy executive director of the NBA Players Association, is also part of the brain trust behind the new initiative.
"A lot of these guys can still play once they retire - just not the back-to-backs or four games in five nights," the rapper says. "I started to look at three-on-three basketball and wondered, 'Why isn't this played on a pro level?'"
The BIG3 league will debut in June (17).
