Ice Cube was 90 minutes late for a performance at a marijuana festival because his car broke down.
The rap icon was due to headline the Chalice Festival in Victorville, California, on Saturday (08.07.17), but he kept his fans waiting after his vehicle broke down and he was forced to rely on an Uber to reach the event.
A festival insider shared: ''On his way up, the car he was in broke
down on I-15, about 45 minutes from the venue.
''We sent our guys to pick them up, but about five minutes before we got there they decided to call an Uber.''
The 48-year-old musician - who was previously part of the legendary rap group group N.W.A. - was forced to change in the car while the vehicle was en route to the festival.
And when he did eventually arrive, Cube was dropped off right next to the stage, where he quickly grabbed the mic and started performing some of his best tunes.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Column: ''It wasn't like a Suburban, but some Uber driver's basic minivan. He grabbed the mic and hit the stage.''
Cube's fans quickly forgot about their frustrations as he delivered a memorable performance at the festival.
The insider said: ''He was 90 minutes late but nailed the show like a total pro.''
In June, the American rapper was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and during the unveiling ceremony, Cube thanked his mother Doris, who worked as a hospital clerk, and his father Hosea Jackson, who worked as a groundskeeper at UCLA during his younger years.
He said: ''Thank you mama for always supporting whatever I wanted to do, whether you was with it or not, you said 'As long as it kept you off the street, you can do it.''
And of his father, Cube added: ''A lot of guys don't have their fathers around, and if you want to make a man like this, stay around your sons. Stay around your kids.''
