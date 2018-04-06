Ice Cube has ruled out ever running for Congress and said he wants to use his music and art to express his feelings.
Ice Cube rules out running for Congress.
The 48-year-old American rapper-and-actor - whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr. - realises with his huge fan base he could make a popular candidate but is adamant he would never consider running for office.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday (06.04.18), Ice Cube said: ''I use my music. I use my entertainment. I'm an artist. I'd rather paint what I'm feeling than sit up and try to deal with Congress and them crazies out there. They are more crazy than the rap game, so I'll stick with rap. We're safe.''
This comes after Oprah Winfrey caused a stir at this year's Golden Globes when she gave a rousing speech as she collected the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement and many called for Oprah to run for president.
And while the media mogul was flattered by the comments, she insists she will ''definitely'' not be campaigning for presidency.
While promoting her latest film 'A Wrinkle in Time', Oprah said: ''That is a definite no, because you know as we talk about this film and how all the 'Mrs' are trying to get Meg, the main character, to understand and listen to the voice inside of herself and I believe everybody has that. And you know, regardless whether there are a thousand people telling to do something, you know for yourself what feels like the right thing to do. I recognise I have a voice in the world and I feel very honoured and that people trust me with some level of moral authority that I feel like I have been on the right track. But it doesn't feel like politics is the way that I want to exercise that voice. I kinda like my life. I have a very nice life I don't want to ruin it.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
This biopic gallops through the career of groundbreaking gangsta rappers N.W.A, working its way through...
'Straight Outta Compton' is the upcoming biopic of break-out rap collective the NWA, co-produced by...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Manolo has a lot of pressure forced upon him from his family regarding his future,...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
In Mexico, two best friends Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) fall in love...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
There's a decent premise to this action-comedy, but the filmmakers can't be bothered to put...