Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (12.06.17).
The 47-year-old rapper - whose real name is O'Shea Jackson - was overcome with emotion as he thanked his parents Doris Benjamin and Hosea Jackson for their support throughout his career in showbiz while he picked up his honour on Hollywood Boulevard outside the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, California.
According to ABC7, the actor said: ''Thank you mama for always supporting whatever I wanted to do, whether you was with it or not, you said: 'As long as it kept you off the street, you can do it.' A lot of guys don't have their fathers around, and if you want to make a man like this, stay around your sons. Stay around your kids.''
Ice Cube may have kept it casual in a black cap, a black shirt, black jeans and black trainers to collect his honour but he certainly couldn't contain his smile as he posed for a photograph alongside his certificate and his name embedded within the pavement.
The 'Check Yo Self' hitmaker's close friends John Singleton and rapper WC watched on as he collected his star and couldn't help but say a few words of their own at the end.
WC - whose name is William Loshawn Calhoun, Jr - gushed about how Ice Cube had made an impact with his music as a solo artist and as part of the rap group N.W.A.
He said: ''One thing I can say that he did better than most was utilize his lyrics to wake up spirits.''
Ice Cube's star comes just over a year after he was into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Addressing his wife Kimberly Woodruff and their children O'Shea Jackson Jr., 26, Darrel, 24, Karima, 23, Shareef, 21, and Deja, he said: ''You guys make everything normal for me.''
