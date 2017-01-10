The musician, who also acted as Ice Cube's tour DJ, passed away on Monday (09Jan16) after suffering a heart attack.

After news broke of the musician's death, many in the California rap community rushed to express their shock.

"I just lost my homie, brother, DJ, confidant and love one," Ice, who had signed Crazy and his rapper brother WC to his Lench Mob Records label, wrote on Twitter. "Crazy Toones passed away today and I'm f**ked up about it. We miss you & love u."

Snoop Dogg also expressed his grief on the social media site, writing, "Rest well. Crazy toons" and posting two pictures of the late producer.

Others who paid tribute to the musician included Ice T, Alchemist, and DJ Premier, who wrote a memorial post on Instagram.

In his tribute the DJ wrote, "R.I.P. To DJ Crazy Toones... He's WC's brother and also ICE CUBE's DJ and one of my best friends on the West Coast since I was 21 years old... I just got the news... We have so many memories beyond my career in HIP HOP!"

Alongside his brother, DJ Crazy Toones was also a member of the rap group WC and the Maad Circle.