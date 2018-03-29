The 'Sharknado' franchise is set to come to an end after its sixth instalment.

The low-budget mockbuster from Syfy will see the return of Ian Ziering and Tara Reid as shark-battling couple Fin and April Shepard, TVLine report.

Following the events of the fifth movie - which ended with Fin walking the streets of earth alone after it has been ravaged by man-eating storm - the currently untitled sixth movie will see the hero attempt to time travel back to where it all started.

It has been reported that the film will also feature Nazis, dinosaurs, knights, and Noah's Ark as well as the dreaded Sharknado.

'Sharknado 6' will also see the return of Vivica A. Fox, Cassie Scerbo and director Anthony C. Ferrante.

The movie will be shown in the US this summer with a UK date likely to follow after.

The made-for-TV sci-fi disaster comedy franchise kicked off back in 2013 with the very first movie and followed a waterspout that lifts sharks out of the ocean and deposits them in LA.

Although it was first screened on Syfy, the film was given a one-night only special midnight screening in a cinema but it earned less than $200,000 from 200 screenings.

Four sequels have been produced since then with the sixth and final movie currently in development.

It has garnered a cult fan base and most recent installment 'Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!' featured several celebrity cameos from Jedward, WWE wrestler Chris Jericho, Bo Derek, Jerry Springer, Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Ray J among others.

While promoting the fourth movie, the producers launched a social media campaign asking fans whether #AprilLives or #AprilDies and fans could only find out by watching the movie.