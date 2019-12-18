Ian Ziering has agreed to pay his estranged wife ''reasonable spousal support for a limited period of time'' but then he wants her to get a job.
The 55-year-old actor split from Erin Kristine Ludwig - who he married in 2010 - last month and in a response to the divorce petition filed by Erin in November, Ian has requested that she become ''self-supporting''.
Erin - who has daughters, Mia, eight, and six-year-old Penna, with Ian - filed for ''dissolution with minor children'', citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation, last month and Ian has now filed his response, which includes some stipulations.
In relation to Erin's request for spousal support, Ian says he will pay ''reasonable spousal support for a limited period of time,'' but he wants to request ''an order that [Erin] become self-supporting,'' TMZ reports.
Erin had asked for sole physical custody of their daughters but Ian wants ''joint legal and physical custody''.
The website also reports that their dates of separation don't match, with Erin listing October 31 and Ian stating their split happened on October 14.
The former 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant recently blamed ''hectic work schedules'' for the breakdown of his marriage last week.
He wrote on Instagram: ''It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.''
The 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor went on to praise Erin for being ''the best'' mother to their two children and said the former couple intend to ''continue to get along'' and be ''successful'' co-parents to their brood.
He continued: ''She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids. It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational. Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls. Peace and love, Ian (sic)''
The marriage is the second for the actor, who was also married to model and actress Nikki Schieler Ziering between 1997 and 2002.
