Ian Ziering has split from his wife Erin Ludwig.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star married Erin in 2010, and after almost a decade of marriage, they've decided to call time on their relationship.

Ian revealed the sad news on Instagram on Thursday (31.10.19), where he blamed ''hectic work schedules'' for coming between the pair.

He wrote: ''It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.''

The 'Dancing with the Star's alum, 55, went on to praise Erin for being ''the best'' mother to their two children - Mia, eight, and Penna, six - and said the former couple intend to ''continue to get along'' and be ''successful'' co-parents to their brood.

He continued: ''She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids. It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational. Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls.

''Peace and love,

''Ian (sic)''

Ian and Erin first began dating over Labor Day weekend in 2009, and got engaged in February 2010 before tying the knot in May of the same year.

The marriage is the second for the actor, who was also married to model and actress Nikki Schieler Ziering between 1997 and 2002.