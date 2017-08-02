'American Gods' star Ian McShane has joined the cast of the 'Hellboy' reboot as Professor Broom, the adoptive father of the demonic anti-hero.
The 74-year-old actor has been cast to play Professor Broom, the scientist who adopts the titular demon child, in the Neil Marshall reboot, the Hollywood Reporter has revealed.
The part of Professor Broom was originally brought to life by the late John Hurt in the Ron Perlman movies 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army'.
Perlman is not set to reprise his role as the demonic anti-hero in 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', but 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour is on board for the titular role in the reboot and revealed the film will start shooting this September.
David previously said: ''We're supposed to go in September, I hope. It's good. It's a whole new thing.
''I'd always been a fan of the comics and there's a darker tone to it and I think in the climate we have now there's kind of a darker ... a desire for more of that ... the script is good and this guy Neil Marshall is directing who's really good and the aesthetic is great.
''So often, the superhero movies can be really fun and I want this to be really fun, but I also want it to be more of a character piece and more about this dude's struggle.
''I think it could be interesting. I don't know, I just hope we make a good movie. We'll see. You be the judge!''
The upcoming project has been in the pipeline for some time, but the reboot is set to happen without original director Guillermo Del Toro, who couldn't agree with the studio's vision for the movie.
Instead, Marshall - who worked on the likes of 'The Descent' and 'Game of Thrones' - is taking charge of the film.
