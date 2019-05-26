'Deadwood' star Ian McShane swore to himself every morning to prepare for his scenes as saloon owner Al Swearengen as he reprised the role.
Ian McShane swore to himself every morning to prepare for the 'Deadwood' movie.
The 76-year-old actor has reprised his role as saloon owner Al Swearengen for the first time since the HBO series ended in 2006 and he admitted it was ''surreal'' portraying his foul-mouthed alter ego once again.
He told Empire magazine: ''It was surreal, an out-of-body experience. I had a month after we finished 'American Gods' to grow back the facial hair and get the moustache.
''I would mutter to myself, 'C**ksucker, motherf**ker, c**ksucker, motherf**ker' every morning o get myself back in the mood to play Al. I'm half-joking, but it was a treat to go back.''
While he enjoyed the return, Ian believes the movie is a final farewell to the series.
He said: ''I think this will be the last one. It's a love letter to the series and a love letter to all the characters. It's a goodbye. Because this is the final time.''
And the actor found a scene with Paula Malcomson's Trixie particularly emotional to film.
He added: ''We all got choked up every time we did it. I guess because you're looking at each other and saying, 'This is the last time we'll be playing these characters'.
''In your own head, you're signing off, going, 'Well - goodbye old pal, I'll see you later. I'll see you down the road.' ''
Ian recently teased fans his character has changed since he was last seen on screen.
He said: ''Al is not exactly what he used to be. I mean you can't drink that much and not be.''
But he was still delighted to return to the story.
He added: ''When I was on the road, it would be on and I would watch, and I'd finish up, smiling to myself, 'it's a really good show'.
''It was a great show, a terrific show. No bones about it. We did three years. A lot of shows don't get that.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Boxing movies aren't usually this thoughtful. Sure, there are plenty of punchy moments in the...
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Following his deadly ordeal of being put through the Twelve Labours by his father Zeus...
Hercules is a bitter and haunted demi-god filled with resentment for the people and the...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...