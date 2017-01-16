The popular HBO series, starring Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant, came to a close after three seasons in 2006. Talk of a film began 12 months ago, when former HBO programming president Michael Lombardo told TVLine that he had personally given series creator David Milch the green light to write a feature length script for Deadwood.

While the process doesn’t seemed to have moved very far since last January (16), current HBO boss Casey Bloys has stated a script is still in the pipeline.

“I haven’t read his script yet. I know he’s working on it, but I have not seen anything yet,” Casey said at a recent Television Critics Association press conference.

“I don’t want to get your hopes up or disappoint you in any way, so I’ll just say I don’t have any news, which I truly don’t.”

While immensely popular when it was on air, Deadwood was a short-lived series that only ran for two years. It won British star Ian a Best Actor Golden Globe in 2005, and bagged a total of eight Emmy Awards.

Fans were shocked when the Western, set in the corrupt and crime ridden town of Deadwood, South Dakota, in the late 1800s, came to an end, though the reasons to stop production were financial as the large audience figures couldn't justify the cost of the expensive sets.

Ian, who played anti-hero Al Swearengen, previously told Entertainment Weekly that he’d be on board for a Deadwood film.

“Of course I’d love to reprise that,” he said. “How could one not, when it was snatched away rather unjustly by a combination of forces we’ll never know about — hubris or money or whatever. But (Deadwood) certainly finished too early.”