Sir Ian McKellen turned 80 last months and is ''having a lovely time''.
Sir Ian McKellen thinks it is ''wonderful'' to be 80.
The 'Lord of the Rings' actor celebrated the milestone birthday last month and is embracing the latest chapter in his life.
Asked about turning 80, he said: ''I can't recommend it highly enough. It's wonderful. I'm having a lovely time.''
Ian is currently in the middle of a one-man tour and has enjoyed being on stage so much, he's now added a London residency to the dates.
He told talk show host Graham Norton: ''I can reveal it here that I am enjoying it so much that I don't want to stop so I'm not. I'm going to do it for three months in London.''
While he's just turned 80, Ian has no plans to slow down and his 'The Good Liar' co-star Russell Tovey recently revealed they used to go to raunchy nightclubs after finished filming for the day.
He said: ''Me and Ian just gossiped and gossiped ... We did end up in a Berlin nightclub called Pornsexual. I wore a harness and he was in silver jeggings ... And that's all I can say about that.''
Russell and Ian invited their other co-star, Dame Helen Mirren, to join them at the club, but she declined.
Asked why she didn't go, Russell said: ''Oh she was invited. I think she decided to have a lovely bath instead...''
In honour of his birthday, Ian will be playing 80 shows at the Harold Pinter theatre in London from September 20 to January 5.
For each performance, there will be 80 tickets available for £10.
The shows will raise funds for various theatre charities and it has been revealed that so far, the profits from the performances - which have gone to different causes at each venue - have already topped £1 million.
Ian's full interview airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday (14.06.19) night.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Despite this being a film about Sherlock Holmes, the fact that it's not much of...
The year is 1947. Sherlock Holmes (Ian McKellen) is 93 years old and living in...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...