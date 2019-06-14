Sir Ian McKellen thinks it is ''wonderful'' to be 80.

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor celebrated the milestone birthday last month and is embracing the latest chapter in his life.

Asked about turning 80, he said: ''I can't recommend it highly enough. It's wonderful. I'm having a lovely time.''

Ian is currently in the middle of a one-man tour and has enjoyed being on stage so much, he's now added a London residency to the dates.

He told talk show host Graham Norton: ''I can reveal it here that I am enjoying it so much that I don't want to stop so I'm not. I'm going to do it for three months in London.''

While he's just turned 80, Ian has no plans to slow down and his 'The Good Liar' co-star Russell Tovey recently revealed they used to go to raunchy nightclubs after finished filming for the day.

He said: ''Me and Ian just gossiped and gossiped ... We did end up in a Berlin nightclub called Pornsexual. I wore a harness and he was in silver jeggings ... And that's all I can say about that.''

Russell and Ian invited their other co-star, Dame Helen Mirren, to join them at the club, but she declined.

Asked why she didn't go, Russell said: ''Oh she was invited. I think she decided to have a lovely bath instead...''

In honour of his birthday, Ian will be playing 80 shows at the Harold Pinter theatre in London from September 20 to January 5.

For each performance, there will be 80 tickets available for £10.

The shows will raise funds for various theatre charities and it has been revealed that so far, the profits from the performances - which have gone to different causes at each venue - have already topped £1 million.

Ian's full interview airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday (14.06.19) night.