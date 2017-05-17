Sir Ian McKellen, Gabriel Byrne and Connie Nielsen have been cast to star in 'Hamlet Revenant'.

Inspired by William Shakespeare tragedy 'Hamlet', the new movie follows a character caught in treasonous political upheavals, family crisis and sexual tensions Deadline reports and will be directed by Ken McMullen.

'Hamlet Revenant' aims to bring violence and destructive instincts of the human psyche.

'The Lord of the Rings' actor McKellen, 77, is not shy of starring in a Shakespeare production having a career spanning a number of genres from Shakespearean and modern theatre.

McKellen recently featured as the voice of Cogsworth in Disney's live-action remake of 'Beauty and the Beast' alongside Emma Watson.

Last September, McKellen - best known for his roles in the 'X-Men' and 'Lord of the Rings' film franchises - was recognised for ''championing diversity and contribution to the British theatre'' at the ceremony held at London's Guildhall.

McKellen, whose theatre career has spanned six decades and seen him perform all over the UK, has often recalled his childhood memories of going to local theatre productions which inspired his dream of stepping on stage himself.

Byrne, 67, is known mainly for his role in the movie 'Usual Suspects' as well as starring in TV and on theatre and co-starred alongside Bel Powley and Nathan Lane in 'Carrie Philby'.

Nielsen, 51, is currently starring in the upcoming DC External Universe movie 'Wonder Woman' as well as starring in Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning 'Gladiator'.

Mikkel Boe Folsgaard, who will play the titular role, Lambert Wilson, Dominique Pinon and Lex Shrapnel have also joined the cast and the film is due to start shooting in the second half of this year.

Albatros Films will be producing the film with Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion, Filmexport Group, Sequoia Pictures and ZDF.