Sir Ian McKellen wants to find his ''inner pussy'' for his role in 'Cats'.

The veteran actor will be taking on the part of Gus the Theatre Cat in the upcoming big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical, and he joked he will embrace his ''moggyiness'' for his performance.

Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', he cheekily quipped: ''I'm looking for the inner pussy - the 'moggyiness' that's within us all...

''I've always wanted to be in a musical on stage so rather late in the day this is like a dream come true.''

The 79-year-old star also opened up about his 'Ian McKellen on Stage' tour, and explained he wanted to try stand up as another experience in a long and illustrious career.

He added: ''I am beginning to wonder! Stand up is the greatest discipline so next year I am doing lots of one night stands. It'll be busy and fun.''

Last month, it was confirmed that Dame Judi Dench - who was due play Grizabella in the original West End production in 1981, until she was forced to withdraw through injury - has joined the all star cast for 'Cats' as Old Deuteronomy.

Idris Elba looks set to play villain feline Macavity in the movie, and his alter-ego and his minions capture Deuteronomy in the musical, which is based on 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' by T. S. Eliot.

Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift are also set to appear in the motion picture, which will be produced by Hooper, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Debra Hayward, while Steven Spielberg will be one of the executive producers of the project.