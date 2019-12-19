Ian McDiarmid felt like a band member in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

According to Ian McDiarmid, he felt like a band member in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.
The 75-year-old actor - who portrays Emperor Palpatine, the main antagonist of the 'Star Wars' franchise - feels his character and his team of ''galactic nurses'' resemble a band in the much-discussed new movie.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the film's European premiere in London on Wednesday (18.12.19), Ian explained: ''At the moment, the character is physically reliant on a number of small people, who act as galactic nurses - they are called the Heretics.
''They feel like a band, Palpatine and the Heretics. That's my abiding image of the movie.''
Ian remained tight-lipped about the conclusion of the new movie.
However, he did tease some details of the third instalment of the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, saying fans will be ''very moved'' by the outcome.
Ian said: ''I think people will be very moved by what happens to the characters.''
The veteran actor first appeared as Darth Vader's master in 'Return of the Jedi' in 1983.
And Ian previously admitted that playing a starring role in the sci-fi franchise has been a life-changing experience.
He shared: ''I was alright for 'Return of the Jedi' because I was under four hours of make-up so no-one really knew what I looked like or sounded like because I lower my voice very much for the film. So I could be anonymous.
''But when the prequels happened Palpatine was his younger self which was about my age then, in his 50s.
''Apart from a not-very-flattering hairpiece I looked like me, so privacy was over.''
