Ian Gomez has responded to Nia Vardalos' divorce petition.

The 'Cougar Town' actor followed his estranged wife - who submitted paperwork to legally end their marriage earlier this week - by citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split in his own filing, which was lodged in Los Angeles on Thursday (05.07.18).

According to People magazine, Ian, 52, is also asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter Ilaria.

He also asked that spousal support ''be determined in mediation''.

Though the former couple - who married in 1993 - only announced their separation this week, they both listed the date they had parted as June 29, 2017 in their court filings.

After it emerged earlier this week that the 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' star had filed for divorce, the former couple released a statement explaining they had separated after their romantic relationship evolved into a friendship.

They said in the joint statement: ''We've been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time.

''Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable.

''It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday's news. Thank you for respecting our privacy.''

The former couple have worked on a number of projects together in the past, including 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' in 2002 and the movie's 2016 sequel, and 55-year-old Nia's 2009 directorial debut, 'I Hate Valentine's Day'.

They also co-hosted the first two series of cooking competition 'The Great American Baking Show', from 2015 to 2017.