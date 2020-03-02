James Bond fans can now live like a spy in IAN FLEMING's former home, which is now available on Airbnb.

The late author wrote the James Bond novel series on which the popular film franchise is based, and to mark the launch of the 25th spy movie, 'No Time To Die', next month, Airbnb have teamed up with Fleming Villa to allow fans of the franchise to stay in the luxury home.

Fleming Villa is located in Jamaica, and was the place in which Fleming spent time whilst working on his novels.

Boasting picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea, the villa sits along the stunning beachfront of GoldenEye Resort, and comes complete with its own private butler service and personal chef.

Guests can laze in a hammock between the trees or float across the lagoon-like shallows of the swimming pool, and the home also includes tennis, yoga, and watersport equipment for exploring the idyllic environments.

Fleming Villa sleeps up to 10 guests in five bedrooms, and will set one person back at least £4900 per night for most of 2020, or over £8000 during 2021.

Other locations fit for a spy on the Airbnb platform include a chalet in the Italian alps which sits 3,000 metres above the town of Bormio and a glass-walled, hillside villa in Cape Town.

The Chalet Levissima sleeps two people is almost fully booked until July, where it will set one guest back around £850 per night, whilst the Hillside Villa in Cape Town - which sleeps six - costs just £140 a night, for a minimum of five nights.

And for those looking for an the complete spy experience, Airbnb also offers a range of Airbnb Experience packages, including everything from speedboats and supercars, to skiing and tailored suits.

'No Time To Die' hits cinema screens in April.