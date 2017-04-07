Iain Glen is set to star in 'The Flood'.

The 55-year-old actor and 'Humans' star Ivanno Jeremiah have been named as the latest actors who have signed up for the UK immigration drama which will see them star alongside the previously announced Lena Headey.

'The Flood' tells the story of Headey's as yet unnamed character, who is an immigration officer tasked with deciding the fate of a seemingly dangerous asylum seeker, played by Jeremiah.

Glen - who is most known for his role as Ser Jorah Mormont in 'Game of Thrones', which Headey also stars in as Cersei Lannister - will play the role of Headey's watchful boss.

According to Screen Daily, 'Northern Soul' actor Jack Gordon has also been confirmed to be joining the cast, though his role has not yet been reported.

Headey will also work as a producer on the project, which is due to start principal photography on Monday (10.04.17) in filming locations across London and Calais, France.

Anthony Woodley is on board to direct the project, working from a script written by Helen Kingston. Luke Healy will produce alongside Headey and executive producer Julie-Anne Uggla.

Headey said of the project previously: ''Helen has written a beautiful script that manages to highlight the complexity of the refugee crisis whilst telling an intimate human story, without ever demanding where the audience should stand. I'm very happy to be a part of this.''

In addition to 'The Flood' and his ongoing work on 'Game of Thrones', Glen - who is also known for his role as Dr. Alexander Isaacs in the 'Resident Evil' movie franchise - will next be seen in 'My Cousin Rachel' which hits screens on June 9. He also recently worked on the indie comedy drama 'Bees Make Honey'.

As of the time of writing, no release date has yet been confirmed for 'The Flood'.