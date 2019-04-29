Iain Glen always gets ''snogged'' by fans in the street.

The 57-year-old actor - who has son Finlay, 25, with ex-wife Susannah Harker and daughters Mary, 11, and Juliet, seven, with partner Charlotte Emmerson - finds it bizarre that women ''attack'' him and just want to ''hold'' him when they see him out and about.

He said: ''They'll attack you. They'll just grab you and start snogging you without invitation. They just want to hold you.''

But the 'Game of Thrones' actor - who bowed out of his role as Ser Jorah Mormont on Sunday's (28.04.19) episode of the fantasy drama series - has found a way to dodge the unwanted attention and tries to travel by bicycle whenever he can.

He told Esquire.com: ''I don't know what it is. They stop looking. They don't associate actors with bicycles. So [I] just always sneak out the back, get a bicycle, and find a hickey restaurant on the outskirts of town. That's my modus operandi.''

Jorah died protecting his beloved queen, Daenerys Targaryen, during the Battle of Winterfell in this week's episode and Iain is ''very happy'' with the journey his former slave trader alter ego has been on.

He said: ''I feel very happy with his story arc. When we read all six episodes before we started at the beginning, in a big room in Northern Ireland - Belfast - I thought the writers had managed it incredibly well and thoroughly, in terms of looking after everyone.

''It's one of the hard things when you write big, sweeping, epic dramas like this. How do you look after everyone's storyline, individually?''

In season five, Jorah contracted deadly greyscale and as the disease spread, Iain had to spend increasing time getting prosthetics fitted before filming, taking up to eight hours a day at its peak.

But despite leaving him sleep deprived, the actor didn't mind - because it reminded him of taking drugs.

He said: ''It was like coming in at midnight and being ready to shoot at eight, to then do the ten-hour day.

''It reminded me of some of the drugs I've taken. At university, I was pretty spaced out--but in a nice, helpful, acting way.''