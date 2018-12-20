Iain Glen says 'Game of Thrones' producers so ''paranoid'' about key details being leaked to the public, that the cast had to read scripts off of security tight iPads.

The 57-year-old actor plays Ser Jorah Mormont in the HBO fantasy drama series - which is based on the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' book series by George R.R. Martin - and has said that filming the show's upcoming eighth and final season proved to be ''a problem'' for the cast, as they weren't allowed to have any part of the script on paper, in case it fell into the wrong hands.

Iain said: ''They're absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it.

''We weren't allowed a written word on a page. Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through to access it. Which caused a problem for the actors, I have to say.

''But we find a way, either on phones or with pads, or different ways for it to be available on set.''

The show's final season begins airing in April 2019, and Iain says fans of the show are in for an ''absolutely phenomenal'' send off.

He added to BBC Radio 5 Live: ''This season was the first season ever that we sat and read the entire arc of the story from beginning to end right through over the course of a day.

''Honestly, these six episodes are absolutely phenomenal. I mean they're ... the writers really really came up trumps ... the way they pulled it all together was a real writing task.

''There were a lot of tears that day ... and it's been a season of that because it's been a season of farewells and finishes.''

Iain's comment echo those made by his cast mates over recent months, as Gwendoline Christie - who plays Brienne of Tarth - said fans would ''need therapy'' after watching the upcoming season.

She said: ''You're going to need therapy. I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help.''

Whilst Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, revealed ''everything'' from the costumes to the camera checks have been ''more intense'' than ever before.

She said: ''[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper - every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of 'this is it.' Everything feels more intense.''