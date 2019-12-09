Members of the New World Order (nWo) are to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The group which consists of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman originated in the defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and helped it beat rival WWE in the TV ratings for 83 weeks in a row.

The nWo did join the WWE in 2001, but their run was short-lived after the fans' love for Hulk resulted in him leaving the group.

It will be the second time that the four men have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Hogan was inducted in 2005, followed by Scott and Kevin in 2014 and 2015 respectively. Sean was honoured for his part in D-Generation X earlier this year.

Kevin, 55, expressed delight at his induction and admitted that he would ''probably own a strip club'' if he hadn't have become a wrestler.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: ''I've been called just about everything, but this is the first time I'll be called a Hall of Famer. It's nice. It's been a long 25 years, but this business has been great to me. Without wrestling, there's no way I'd be where I am today. I'd probably own a strip club someplace.''

Meanwhile, wrestling legend Hulk wants to have a ''retirement match'' at next year's 'Wrestlemania', which will take place in his hometown of Tampa.

The 66-year-old wants to go up against WWE Chairman Vince Mcmahon at the event in April, even though he has recently had back surgery.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times newspaper, Hulk said: ''I told Vince, 'When I get through this back surgery, I'm going to get in the best shape of my life and we're going to talk about me having one last retirement match.'

''I'd love for it to be against Vince. I had such a great time with him in the ring at 'WrestleMania 19'. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he's a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him ... That would be perfect.''