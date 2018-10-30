Hulk Hogan's sex tape scandal ''ruined'' Bubba Clem's life.

The radio DJ - nicknamed Bubba the Love Sponge - was caught up in the middle of the controversy was a video was leaked featuring the wrestler and his then-wife Heather Clem in 2012.

As the sex tape civil trial, which will explore how the footage came to be released, enters its early stages, he told News Channel 8: ''It was my wife and my friend, and I was reckless in securing the DVD.

''I should have destroyed it immediately like I was told to. Employees knew it was there and they took it and it's been distributed and quite frankly it's ruined my life.''

The broadcaster said the civil lawsuit will hold people accountable for the release of the footage.

Expressing his regret over the ordeal, Bubba added: ''You think I would have signed up for this? You think if I could have predicted that it would have led up to this? Do you think I would want any of this?

''I would have hoped it would stay among three adults, and that it would never left my bedroom. I probably wish it would have never happened but it did and with that being said, I have to own my mistakes.''

Meanwhile, Hulk - whose real name is Terry Bollea - has recently reconciled his relationship with WWE after being exiled from the company over a race row.

The wrestling legend was released from his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 when a transcript from the recording of the 2007 sex tape was made public, revealing he had used the 'N-word' to describe a former boyfriend of his daughter Brooke Hogan.

Speaking about his recent return to the WWE - which included him being reinstated into the company's illustrious Hall of Fame - he shared: ''There are a lot of plans in the works.''

The iconic star was invited backstage to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in July.

And Hogan has hinted he could have an even bigger role to play at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

He told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper: ''I'm looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania - but yeah, we're moving forward at a rapid pace. It's exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone.''