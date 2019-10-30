Hulk Hogan has been involved in a scary plane landing in Iceland.

The 66-year-old retired WWE star was en route to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (29.10.19) with fellow wrestling legend Jimmy Hart for the upcoming 'Crown Jewel' PPV event.

But his travel to the country hasn't been smooth, as he was forced to change planes in Iceland after things went horribly wrong during the landing process.

The plane Hogan was travelling in attempted to land in Iceland, where it took serious damage to the tires and brakes.

In a social media video, Hogan said: ''Alright guys, we are here in Iceland, and there's our plane. We just had a really hard landing, blew out the tires and brakes have melted. That thing's not going anywhere.

''So, over there is a buddy of ours, and he's got the same type of plane we were on, and he's going to be graceful enough to let us climb on board and continue the journey.''

According to TMZ, Hogan and the rest of his passengers are expected to make it to Saudi Arabia in time for the event, after someone stepped in and allowed them to board their plane, which should get them to Riyadh.

Hogan isn't wrestling at 'Crown Jewel', but has selected a five-man team to take on another five stars picked out by Ric Flair.

Meanwhile, the wrestling icon wants to have his ''retirement match'' at next year's 'WrestleMania'.

Hogan is just about to have another back surgery following several other procedures to correct his problems and ease his pain and if that operation is successful then the multi-time world champion wants to strap on the boots and compete inside a WWE ring one last time as he wants his final singles match to be for the company he helped turn into a global phenomenon.