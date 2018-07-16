Hulk Hogan was overwhelmed by the ''love and support'' he received from the WWE superstars this weekend.

The wrestling legend was backstage at the 'Extreme Rules' show on Sunday (15.07.18) where he is said to have apologised to the whole roster for the leaked tape in which he used racist language, which led to his three year exile from the company.

Taking to Twitter, the star wrote: ''Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming.

''I've been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH''

The return comes after WWE confirmed that Hogan - whose real name is Terry Bollea - has been reinstated into the Hall of Fame ''after a three-year suspension''.

The 64-year-old star was removed in 2015 following the publication of a transcript taken from a sex tape recording revealed him using the ''N-word'' during a conversation about his daughter Brooke's then-boyfriend.

also had his contract with WWE terminated, his merchandise pulled from online stores and all mentions of him taken off the brand's official website.

However, the company has decided to reinstate Hogan after ''numerous public apologies''.

WWE said in a statement on its website: ''After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan's numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.''

Hulk's daughter Brooke also took to social media to throw her support behind her father, who claimed last month he was close to finalising negotiations on a WWE comeback.

She tweeted: ''So proud of the true transformation my father has made spiritually & as a human. None of us are perfect, but we can UNlearn old things & learn new ways.

''Everyone's evolution is unique to them & Gods timing. Thx to the fans for the endless love. Round 2 here we come. #Hulkamania (sic)''