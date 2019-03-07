WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan said it is ''really special'' to announce that 'WrestleMania 36' is coming to his hometown of Tampa Bay, Florida.
Hulk Hogan has confirmed WWE will hold 'WrestleMania 36' in his hometown of Tampa Bay, Florida.
The huge global event will be broadcast live from the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, 2020, and the Hall of Famer said it's going to be ''really special'' for him to be part of the extravaganza in the place that formed his own love for wrestling.
He said: ''This is really, really special for me. This is my hometown, and this is where I fell in love with wrestling...
''The love that I have for wrestling, that energy that I've felt. If you've never felt it... when you're inside this stadium next year, when you feel the energy, when you see all the pyros, the matches, there's gonna be an energy and another level.''
As well as the annual flagship event, WWE will also hold its usual week-long celebration across the Tampa Bay area.
As well as WrestleMania Axxess, the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held, alongside NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE.
Stephanie McMahon - WWE's Chief Brand Officer - added: ''It's amazing to me that we have not been here - which only means we've got to blow WrestleMania out of the water.''
This year's event will be broadcast on the WWE Network from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on April 7, 2020.
Although the full card is yet to be confirmed, it has already been announced that the Men's Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.
Meanwhile, the Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her own title against Charlotte Flair - but Becky Lynch will be added to the contest if she beats Flair this weekend at 'Fastlane'.
