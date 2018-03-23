Hulk Hogan is in talks with WWE about a return to the company, almost three years after he was released.

The 64-year-old wrestling legend - whose real name is Terry Bollea - was released from his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 when a transcript from the recording of a secret sex tape made in 2007 was made public revealing he had used the 'N-word' to describe a former boyfriend of his daughter Brooke Hogan.

WWE has not yet re-signed Hulk, but in a statement the company confirms they have had discussions with the iconic star ''about how he can help others learn from his mistakes''.

The statement read: ''We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.''

It follows reports from the PWInsider that Hulk is also scheduled to appear at the premiere for new WWE and HBO Sports' 'Andre the Giant' documentary in Los Angeles on Thursday (29.03.18).

It will be the first appearance the star - who was amongst those interviewed for the film - at a WWE-related event since his termination from the company.

Hulk and Andre headlined 'WrestleMania III' in 1987 in a championship match and created one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history when The Hulkster body slammed 'The Eighth Wonder of the World' before pinning him to retain his title.

As well as losing his employment, Hogan also had to suffer the indignity of WWE - the company which he helped to turn into a global entertainment brand - eradicate him from their official website, remove him from the Hall of Fame and limit all mentions of him.

However, last year Hulk was slowly eased back into some TV programming and his voice featured in an advertisement for online subscription service the WWE Network - which still carries all of his matches from his illustrious career.

A clip from the tape featuring Hogan having sex with Heather Clem - the now ex-wife of his former friend Bubba 'The Love Sponge' Clem - was posted by website Gawker in 2012.

The multi-time world champion successfully sued Gawker for posting the footage and was awarded $140 million in damages for defamation, loss of privacy and emotional pain by a judge in March.