Hulk Hogan admits he is dreaming of returning ''home'' to the WWE.

The 64-year-old wrestling icon has been strongly linked with a return to the company he helped turn into a global entertainment phenomenon in recent months, and Hogan - who has held discussions with the WWE about a potential return - admits he is living in hope he can go back to the business he has dedicated his life to.

He said: ''Until you hit a home run, it's not a home run. All these things say it's imminent or rumours, that's like saying 'maybe, possibly, could be.' Until I'm back home with the WWE, I'm not home.

''Hopefully someday I can go back home and be with my family, the wrestlers and all the people I love. I just really, really hope it happens.''

In 2012, Hulk was rocked by the leak of a clip from a sex tape made in 2007 on gossip website Gawker which showed him in bed with Heather Clem, the now ex-wife of his former friend Bubba 'The Lovesponge' Clem.

After taking legal action against the website, he lost his contract with WWE in 2015 after a transcript of him using the ''N-word'' to describe his daughter Brooke's then-boyfriend whilst in bed with Heather was released.

The multi-time world champion has profusely apologised for his offensive language and the whole incident - which came at a time when he was suffering from depression - and just wants to make up for his error of judgement.

He told Buffalo News: ''Everybody gets knocked down. A true champion gets back up and moves forward in a positive way.

''Nobody ever said life would be fair or you'd always make the right decisions, but through tenacity and a willingness to learn from your mistakes is what I'm all about.''

Hogan - real name Terry Bollea - has worked towards rebuilding his public image over recent years, and has called on his fans to judge him according to his actions rather than ''a few misspoken words''.

He said: ''People know me. I'm human being like anybody else, and sometimes, people make mistakes.

''When they do, you watch that person a little bit more closely than you did before to see what kind of person they really are. I just want people to judge me by my actions, not a few misspoken words.''

Earlier this month, it was reported that Hogan and the WWE have held ''positive'' talks about a potential comeback for the star.

However, it was also claimed that both parties were keen to ensure that the reunion was dealt with in a sensitive manner, showing that Hogan has moved on as a person.