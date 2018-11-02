Hulk Hogan felt ''awesome'' making his WWE comeback at the 'Crown Jewel' event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday (02.11.18).

The 65-year-old wrestling icon has made his first appearance on WWE TV since the summer of 2015, when his contract was terminated after he was revealed to have used a racial slur to describe the former boyfriend of his daughter Brooke Hogan, and Hulk is thrilled to have returned to the world of professional wrestling after the lengthy absence.

The iconic star - who hosted the event in Saudi Arabia - said: ''You know something Maniacs, it feels so good to be out here in front of the whole WWE Universe and to be out here in front of all of my stark-raving Hulkamaniacs, brother.

''But you know what even feels better, is after I climb on that huge jumbo 747 jet, flew half-way across the world and landed here, I found out that the power of Hulkamania and my Hulkamaniacs was stronger than ever - right here at the 'Crown Jewel'.''

Hulk embraced the adulation of the crowd in Saudi Arabia and admitted he was relishing his long-awaited return to the WWE.

He shared: ''It's great to see you guys. It's awesome to be here, back in the WWE. It's unbelievable to be your host tonight.''

Meanwhile, The Hulkster - whose real name is Terry Bollea - recently said he was grateful to have been forgiven by the WWE Universe.

Speaking prior to the 'Crown Jewel' event, Hulk said: ''I'm looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to 'WrestleMania' - but yeah, we're moving forward at a rapid pace. It's exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone.

''I sure would love to be a part of the 'WrestleManias' and the big events and the grand openings and the new conquests of the WWE.

''Saudi Arabia! Hong Kong! China! Antarctica! The North Pole! Whatever it is, I'd like to be part of the ongoing growth of the wrestling business, and be with WWE the whole time, that's the only place to be.''