Hulk Hogan believes ran for Senate in Florida he would win.

The 64-year-old wrestling legend is being courted by American President Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone to run for Senator of Florida, but Hulk - whose real name is Terry Bollea - is not keen on getting involved in politics.

However, if he did swap sports entertainment for politics he is certain he would body slam the other politicians to defeat, but Hulk's main ambition is getting back to the WWE - the company he helped turn into a global phenomenon but was released from in July 2015 following a race row.

Speaking to TMZ, Hulk said: ''Well my reaction is, if I run I will win. Brother, I don't wanna run, OK, I have a great life here on the beach, you know, the only thing I am going to make a run for is the world title again if I do any running. But right now I am just having a blast.''

Although he has ruled out running for the seat, Hulk has admitted in the past he has thought about it but would prefer it if the opposing political parties in the US came together to help the country's various communities.

He said: ''I've thought about running [for Senate in Florida] I've had people calling me on my phone, driving me crazy about running for Senate. They want me to run for Governor and for Mayor, at the end of the day I'm just so confused because I am like watching the politicians - the Democrats and the Republicans - it's like nobody wants to work together, it's like a wrestling match with two wrestlers that are supposed to work together and paint this beautiful wrestling picture.

''The Republicans and Democrats hate each other and they don't want to do anything but create chaos, so I don't want to be any part of that.

''That's a no, I don't want to get in the middle of that. I would be a Republican.''

If he did run and win, he wouldn't be the first former WWE Superstar to become a Senator after Jesse Ventura served as the 38th Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

But Hulk has said ''right now'' it's a no but his opinion could change next month.

He said: ''Right now, this moment, it's a flat out no. [Next month] it could be [a yes] I'm saying no in this moment. The funny part is after seeing Donald Trump's fan base and watching what Jesse Ventura did, you know in the State of Florida, I've got a feeling it wouldn't be that hard, you know I really do.''

Trump has a connection to WWE after he was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 due to his contributions to the promotion and friendship with owner Vince McMahon.