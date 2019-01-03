DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON and Hulk Hogan have paid tribute to the late 'Mean' Gene Okerlund.

The legendary WWE interviewer has died aged 76 and since the news broke on Wednesday (02.01.19) many of his former colleagues have spoken out to remember the impact he had on the wrestling business.

Sharing a snap of the pair together, Dwayne wrote on Instagram: ''We lost a wrestling legend on the microphone. The incomparable ''Mean Gene'' Okerlund. What an iconic career and extremely distinct voice of the squared circle during distinct eras of the smart/cool sounding ''neutral'' wrestling commentator. Solie, VKM, Monsoon, JR, Okerlund etc.

''RIP legend, strength to your Okerlund ohana and thanks for the awesome memories - DJ #LemmeTellYaSumthinMeanGene (sic)''

Okerlund's close friend Hulk - who inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 - also paid his respects on social media.

He tweeted: ''The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me ''hey big man what do u want to do?'' I would always answer ''just follow you brother'' and it worked from 1980 - 2017. RIP my brother HH (sic)''

Former world champion Ric Flair - generally regarded as one of the best talkers in pro wrestling history - joined those offering kind words to the man and his impact on pro wrestling.

He said: ''One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched

''Everyone's Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You. You Will Forever Be MEAN BY GOD GENE! (sic)''

WWE confirmed the sad news with a statement this week, and the company's owner Vince Mcmahon followed it up with his own personal response.

He added: ''It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever ''Mean'' Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE's most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely.''