Hugh Laurie feels uncomfortable on the red carpet because he doesn't consider himself a movie star.

The 60-year-old actor found himself the centre of attention at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of his new movie 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' but he admitted he doesn't enjoy the glitz and glamour of those events because he's not a box office in the same way someone like James Bond star Daniel Craig is.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I don't belong here. I sort of expect Daniel Craig, this is where he lives isn't it? He should be strutting up and down here.''

Hugh plays Mr. Dick in the comedy-drama film - which has been directed by Armando Iannucci and is based on the Victorian era novel 'David Copperfield' by Charles Dickens - and he stars alongside a stellar cast which includes Dev Patel, who takes on the titular role, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie and Paul Whitehouse.

The 'House' star admits every day on set was wonderful fun and at no stage did it ever feel like a job.

He told talkRADIO: ''It was almost indecent how much fun it was. I feel like work should be hard and slightly miserable. It was a wonderful group of people and a wonderful director. I felt good after making the film.''

Hugh was joined on the red carpet by a host of his co-stars including Gwendoline, Dev and Daisy May Cooper and director Armando.