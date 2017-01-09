Hugh Laurie and Ralph Fiennes have joined Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in new Sherlock Holmes inspired comedy movie 'Holmes and Watson'.
The two British actors will appear with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the comedy movie inspired by the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, who was created by writer Arthur Conan Doyle.
Ferrell will play Holmes and Reilly will portray his trusted right hand man Watson in the Sony Pictures project.
Laurie, 57, and Fiennes, 54, also join a cast that also includes Welsh comedian Rob Brydon as Inspector Lestrade, 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' star Rebecca Hall as Dr. Grace Hart, 'T2 Trainspotting' actress Kelly MacDonald as 221B Baker Street housekeeper Mrs. Hudson and Lauren Lapkus as Millie, a young woman with a mind almost as sharp as the great detective who gives Sherlock a run for his money.
As yet, it is not known which characters Laurie and Fiennes are playing in the film, which writer-and-director Etan Cohen recently began shooting in London.
Laurie was present at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (08.01.17) and he left the ceremony with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television prize for his role as Richard Onslow Roper in BBC series 'The Night Manager'.
Fiennes' next big screen release is 'The Lego Batman Movie' in which he voices Bruce Wayne's trusted butler Alfred Pennyworth opposite Will Arnett as the miniature Caped Crusader.
