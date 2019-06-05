Wolverine isn't in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' because of the age gap between Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner, according to the movie's director Simon Kinberg.
Wolverine isn't in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' because of the age gap between Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner.
After appearing in every 'X-Men' movie - besides 'Deadpool' - from 2000 to 2017, the 50-year-old actor officially retired from the role and director Simon Kinberg has explained he didn't want to tempt him with a cameo comeback opposite the 23-year-old leading lady.
He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''If you know the 'Dark Phoenix' story, you'd want to really service the love story between Logan and Jean. ''And I think the notion of Hugh Jackman, as great as he looks for his age, and Sophie Turner -- it didn't sit well with me. Or anyone else!''
However, Kinberg also revealed that besides the 27 years between the two stars, he also didn't want to distract from Turner's moment in the spotlight as Jean Grey and her alter ego take centre stage.
He said: ''There was an element of this being Jean's story. And I was committing so fully to it that I didn't want to run the risk of pulling away from Jean by going to the well of a fan-favorite character in these movies.
''I wanted this to be a very different experience of seeing an X-Men movie.''
Meanwhile, Jackman has made it clear in the past that after his character was killed off in 2017's 'Logan' - which was set in 2029 - that he doesn't want to reprise the title role.
Dashing hopes of a collaboration between himself and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, he previously confirmed: ''No [I won't play Wolverine again], but Ryan is relentless. He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms.
''I just said, 'You know, I just don't think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.' Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...