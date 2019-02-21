Hugh Jackman will be joined by Robbie Williams at ''one point'' on his tour.

The 50-year-old actor is ''a big fan of having guests on tour'' and has invited the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker to join him on stage on the UK leg of his extensive run - although he didn't reveal which date.

Letting the news slip whilst speaking to Marvin Humes on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards at London's The O2 arena on Wednesday night (20.02.19), Hugh said: ''Concerts should feel like something happened that night that couldn't happen anywhere else.

''So, I don't know if I should say, but Robbie's going to join me at one point.''

Hugh will perform 'The Man. The Music. The Show' for multiple dates across Europe and the UK before he heads to the US for shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl.

He will perform tracks from his blockbuster musical movie 'The Greatest Showman' plus the music of 'Les Miserable' and more from Broadway and films, accompanied by a live orchestra.

In the UK, Hugh will perform at Manchester Arena on Friday, May 24, and then onto Birmingham Resorts World Arena on May 27. After a show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on May 30, he will return to the UK for two shows at The O2 on June 2 and June 3.

One person who won't be joining the Australian actor on tour is Ryan Reynolds.

The 'Logan' star turned down his rival's offer to join him on the road.

He said: ''He's like, 'I've been working on my dancing.' I'm like, 'Dude!'''

And while he might not be ready to let the 42-year-old Canadian actor join him on his first-ever world tour, he does have some special guests in mind to treat his fans, including Pink - who also performed at the BRITs, which saw Hugh open the ceremony with 'The Greatest Show' - and Janelle Monae and Kelly Clarkson.

Revealing his wish list, he said: ''I'm asking everybody I want, even crazy asks ... I'd love Pink to come with Willow and sing 'A Million Dreams', I'd love Sting to come, I would love Janelle Monae, I would love Audra McDonald to come, I would love Kelly Clarkson - there's so many people that I would love to come.''